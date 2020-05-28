HBO Cuts Apple TV Channels Integration After HBO Max Launch

HBO reduced its integration with Apple TV Channels on Wednesday. The company made the move shortly after launching its HBO Max streaming service (via AppleInsider).

HBO via Apple TV Channels Not Available to New Customers

HBO is, therefore, no longer available to new customers via Apple TV. However, at the time of this writing, existing customers can still access content via the app.

[Apple TV+ Will Not Fulfil Its Potential While Its Name Causes Such Confusion]

Apple TV introduced Channels in 2019 as part of iOS 12.3. Following the breaking up of iTunes, it now features in macOS too. The system means that the TV app can, in theory, become a hub instead of users needing an app for individual services. When HBO initially integrated with the system, it was the only way its content could be downloaded and viewed offline.