High School Kids Allegedly Build Apple Watches

A bunch of high school kids in China are allegedly (and illegally) working on Apple Watch production lines at Quanta Computer (via Financial Times).

Not Your Average High School Production

Sacom, a human rights watchdog based in Hong Kong, has alleged that Quanta Computer, an Apple supplier in Taiwan, has been illegally employing high school students.

The students said they were sent to the factory by their teachers for “internships”, but performed the same jobs as other assembly line workers and often worked overtime and night shifts, both of which are illegal for student interns under Chinese law. Eleven students said their teachers told them they would not graduate on time if they did not complete the internships. All 28 students said they worked overtime and night shifts.

Work experience programs like this are legal, but they do have limitations based on the number of working hours. Apple has opened an investigation into the issue.