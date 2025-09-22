HomePod With Screen Delayed Again as Mini Refresh Looms

Apple’s recent September showcase focused on the latest iPhones and AirPods, but new smart home hardware was notably absent. This aligns with a growing number of reports suggesting the company has adjusted its HomePod roadmap, pushing major new releases further into the future. While hardware enthusiasts may need to wait, current users are receiving some immediate benefits through a new software update.

For owners of the current HomePod and HomePod mini, Apple is rolling out HomePod Software 26. This update introduces Crossfade for a smoother listening experience on Apple Music, alongside general improvements to AirPlay stability and Wi-Fi connectivity. While not a headline feature, these enhancements refine the day-to-day use of Apple’s existing smart speakers.

Looking ahead, the next piece of hardware expected is a refreshed HomePod mini, which is now rumored for a release in late 2025. This updated model is anticipated to feature a more powerful S-series processor and an upgraded ultra-wideband chip for more precise location-aware interactions. Leaks also suggest Apple will incorporate its own custom Wi-Fi and Bluetooth silicon, potentially leading to better performance and efficiency.

The more ambitious product, a HomePod with an integrated display, has reportedly been delayed again. This device, expected to compete with smart hubs like Google’s Nest Hub, is now targeting a release in mid-2026. The hardware would serve as a central point for controlling smart home accessories, making FaceTime calls, and viewing content, all built around a touch-sensitive screen.

This delay is reportedly tied directly to Apple’s ongoing work to overhaul Siri with advanced Apple Intelligence features. Many of the next-generation AI capabilities that would make a smart display compelling are not expected to be fully ready until later, forcing Apple to postpone the hardware that depends on them. Code found within iOS betas confirms the company is still actively developing the software for this new device category.

For consumers, the path forward is clearer. If you want a HomePod now, the current models are solid choices that are still being improved with software. However, if you are holding out for the next-generation HomePod mini or the long-awaited smart display, your wait will continue into late 2025 and 2026, respectively, as Apple aligns its hardware ambitions with its software development.