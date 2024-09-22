How Apple Intelligence Rollout Looks Like: iOS 18.1|18.2|18.3|18.4

Apple Intelligence, which should’ve come out of the box with the new iPhone 16 series, at least the way Apple advertised the device, is set to roll out across multiple iOS updates, hence a staggered release of AI features. Here’s how the rollout is expected to progress:

iOS 18.1

Expected release: Mid-October 2024

Apple Intelligence

Initial Apple Intelligence support

Writing tools for rewriting, summarizing, and proofreading text

Notification summaries for various apps

Suggested replies in Messages and Mail

“Clean Up” tool in Photos app

New “Reduce Interruptions” Focus mode

Other features:

Redesigned connectivity section in the Control Center

Query suggestions in the Type to Siri interface

iOS 18.1 will be compatible with iPhone 15 Pro models and all iPhone 16 models, initially supporting only U.S. English.

iOS 18.2

Expected release: December 2024

Apple Intelligence

ChatGPT integration with Siri

Image Playground for generating images

Genmoji for custom emoji creation (this could be the exact date)

Apple Intelligence expansion to more English-speaking countries

Other highlights:

Notification prioritization on the lock screen

New email app interface

This update will bring much-anticipated ChatGPT integration.

iOS 18.3

Expected release: January 2025

Apple Intelligence

The potential inclusion of some Siri enhancements originally planned for iOS 18.4

Possible expansion of language support for Apple Intelligence features

Expected release: March 2025 (Close to iPhone SE 4)

Apple Intelligence

Enhanced Siri 2.0 with personal context and on-screen awareness

Deeper per-app controls for Siri

Support for additional languages (Chinese, French, Japanese, and Spanish)

Phone call recording and transcription (possibly moved from earlier versions)

This update is set to be a major milestone in Apple’s AI strategy. It will significantly boost Siri’s capabilities and expand language support.

The gradual rollout of Apple Intelligence features across these updates is an unprecedented approach for Apple, potentially testing user patience but allowing for thorough development and testing of each feature set.

