How to Hide Adobe Creative Cloud Icons on macOS

When you install Adobe apps, macOS can show a whole row of Creative Cloud-branded utilities alongside the main apps. That clutter comes from helper tools and multiple installers Adobe drops in Applications. There’s no native “hide app” toggle in Apple’s new Apps view, but you can clean it up fast with a few safe workarounds.

Before you start

You can’t truly “hide” individual apps from Apple’s Apps grid without removing or relocating them.

Many Adobe helpers are safe to leave alone; don’t delete anything you don’t recognize.

Goal: keep what you launch often (Photoshop, Illustrator, After Effects) front-and-center and push the rest out of your way.

1) Uninstall the extras you don’t use

Open Creative Cloud desktop → Apps. Uninstall betas, old versions, or tools you never open.

Note: Leave components like Core Sync alone if you use cloud docs, fonts, or Libraries.

2) Make a tidy Dock “App Stack” (your custom launcher)

In Finder, create a folder (e.g., ~/Applications/My Adobe Shortcuts ). From Applications, hold Option–Command and drag the Adobe apps you actually use into that folder to create aliases (shortcuts). Drag the folder to the right side of the Dock. Right-click the new stack → View content as: Grid and Sort by: Name.

Why use it: You get a clean, visual launcher showing only Photoshop/Illustrator/etc., while the noisy helpers stay out of the way.

Pro tip: Add non-Adobe creative tools here too so your whole workflow sits in one grid.

3) Keep clutter out of search (Spotlight/Raycast/Alfred)

If you never want the helper apps to appear when you search:

Go to System Settings → Siri & Spotlight → Spotlight Privacy → + and add any Adobe subfolders that contain utility apps.

Note: This reduces search noise. It does not remove icons from Apple’s Apps grid itself.

4) Use a launcher that supports exclusions

Power users can switch to a keyboard launcher that lets you exclude specific app bundles from results. Create a collection for “Design” apps and hide everything else.

Why use it: Precise control over what shows up, no system hacks, and blazing-fast launching.

5) (Advanced) Park low-level utilities in a subfolder

If the Apps grid is the only place you’re bothered:

Create /Applications/Adobe Utilities (admin rights required). Move rarely opened utility apps (not your main Adobe apps) into that folder.

Note: Updates may put them back or fail if a component isn’t where Adobe expects. Keep a list so you can reverse changes before big updates.

Do not edit app bundles or plists to “hide” them—code signing and updates can break.

FAQs

Can I make folders in Apple’s Apps view?

Not currently. That’s why a Dock stack of aliases is the best “folder-like” alternative.

Will Spotlight privacy completely remove icons from Apps?

No. It only affects search. The Apps grid enumerates installed apps; use uninstall, stacks, or relocation to reduce visual clutter.

Is it safe to remove Core Sync and similar helpers?

If you rely on Adobe Fonts, Libraries, or cloud features, removing these breaks functionality. Uninstall only what you know you don’t need.

Summary (steps)

Uninstall unused Adobe betas/old versions in Creative Cloud. Build a Dock stack of aliases for just the Adobe apps you launch. Exclude Adobe utility folders from Spotlight to quiet search. Optional: use a third-party launcher with per-app exclusions. Optional/advanced: move low-value utilities into a dedicated subfolder (with caution).

Conclusion

macOS doesn’t offer a per-app “hide” switch in the Apps grid, but you can get the same outcome: uninstall what you don’t need, launch from a curated Dock stack, and keep search results clean. In a few minutes, your Mac surfaces only the Adobe tools you actually use—and the rest fades into the background.