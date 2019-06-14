Huawei Delays Foldable Mate X Release After Samsung’s Problems

Huawei is delaying the release of its foldable phone, the company confirmed Friday. The Huawei Mate X is now not going to be released until September.

Huawei Don’t Want to ‘Destroy Our Reputation’

Huawei unveiled the 5G-enabled Mate X in February. However, a company spokesperson told CNBC that it has delayed the release so they can conduct extra tests. “We don’t want to launch a product to destroy our reputation,” they said. They added the firm is “confident” it can release the product successfully.

Huawei said that it took the decision following the problems that beset the release of Samsung’s foldable smartphone. The Galaxy Fold has been repeatedly delayed after many reviewers found it broke easily. Apple has so far resisted creating a foldable phone, although it is thought that it will do in the future.