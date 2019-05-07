Galaxy Fold Does Not Have a Release Date

There is no anticipated date for Samsung’s Galaxy Fold Smartphone. The company also said devices not shipped by May 31st would not be distributed unless customers got in touch (via Reuters).

Galaxy Fold Orders Cancelled if Customers Don’t Contact Samsung

An email to U.S. customers sent Monday said that per U.S. regulations: “If we do not hear from you and we have not shipped by May 31st, your order will be canceled automatically.”

The $1,980 Galaxy Fold has been beset with problems with its foldable display. Reviewers found it broke or that they mistakenly removed a protective cover due to poor labeling. Subsequently, the company canceled media events in late April after the issues were revealed. The company also recalled sample units and launched an inquiry to identify the cause of the problems.