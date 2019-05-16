Huawei Risk Means UK Must Change 5G Plans, Says Ex Spy Chief

LONDON – A former head of M16 warned that Huawei’s involvement in the UK’s 5G networks poses a major security risk. Sir Richard Dearlove said the UK should reconsider allowing the Chinese telecom giant any access to the network (via Reuters).

Time ‘to Reconsider’ Huawei Decision

“There is time for the UK government…to reconsider the Huawei decision,” said Sir Richard Dearlove in a report by the Henry Jackson Society. “The ability to control communications and the data that flows through its channels will be the route to exercise power over societies and other nations,” he added. Sir Richard led Britain’s Secret Intelligence Service between 1996 and 2004.

His comment came as U.S. President Donald Trump passed an executive order empowering the government to block technology “poses an unacceptable risk to the national security.” The order did not specifically mention Huawei. However, it is widely regarded as targetting the company. Furthermore, reports emerged Thursday that Dutch security sources had found a “backdoor” on a major Dutch telecoms firm’s equipment made by Huawei (via Reuters).