Hyper launched a new USB-C adapter for HDMI and it supports 8K 60Hz or 4K 144Hz HDR. You can buy it now for US$49.99.

8K HDMI Adapter

The adapter supports the latest HDMI 2.1 specification and gives users high-resolution 8K 60Hz or 4K 144Hz video on HDMI displays with a faster refresh rate and smoother video.

It has an aluminum enclosure to match your Apple devices and a silicone thermal cover to protect the hub from heating up.

Compatibility

2020/2019/2018/2017/2016 MacBook Pro

2020/2018 MacBook Air

2015 MacBook (12 inch)

2020/2019/2018 iPad Pro

2020 iPad Air

Mac supports [email protected] Max

Windows laptop with Thunderbolt 3 or USB-C

Chrome OS laptop with USB-C

Any other device with USB-C

USB-C devices must support DisplayPort Alt Mode and requires an HDMI 2.1 certified cable. 8K video requires a desktop computer with an Nvidia RTX 2060/2070/2080 or an AMD Radeon RX 6000 Series GPU. Laptops with 11th generation Intel Tiger Lake CPUs and Intel Iris Xe graphics, such as the Intel Evo certified laptops also support 8K. Additionally, 8K 60Hz or 4K 144Hz requires sourcing with DP 1.4 DSC 1.1/1.21.