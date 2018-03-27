iBooks Author is Gone, And it’s Been Folded into Pages

At Apple’s special education event today, one of the announcements the company made was the death of iBooks Author. Book creation has now been folded into Pages, a surprise move that actually makes sense.

iBooks Author > Pages

Creating books in Pages can be done on both macOS and iOS. You can make the same rich, interactive books as usual using a variety of templates created by Apple designers. A new feature is real-time collaboration.

You can collaborate in real-time with other people to create books together on iCloud.com, iPad, Mac, and even iPhone. Books can be shared and published to iBooks as usual. This is an interesting move on Apple’s part, and maybe it will breathe new life into book publishing in Apple’s ecosystem.

The iWork update will come out later today.