Apple Announces Everyone Can Create Program for Educators

Apple introduced its Everyone Can Create program for teachers on Tuesday during its “Let’s take a field trip” media event. The program is a collection of resources for using drawing, music, filmmaking or photography in lesson plans.

Apple describes Everyone Can Create like this:

Everyone Can Create is a range of free learning resources and teaching guides that help teachers easily weave drawing, music, filmmaking or photography into any lesson, topic or assignment. The curriculum gives students different ways to express themselves and helps them to discover and develop new skills.

Apple says the program is designed to take advantage of the just announced 9.7-inch iPad with Apple Pencil support.

Everyone Can Create can be used along side Schoolwork, which is a new app teachers can use to create assignments. Schoolwork also lets teachers build handouts with interactive elements, web links, PDF, and other documents.

The program also supports Classroom, Apple’s tool for managing student iPads, guiding students through lessions, and sharing work. Apple says a beta version of Classroom will be available for the Mac in June.

Like Apple’s other education-focused tools, Everyone Can Create is free. Apple says it’ll start teaching from the program in its stores this spring as part of its Today at Apple sessions for educators.