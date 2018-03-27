Apple Increases Free iCloud Storage to 200GB for Schools

Apple’s free iCloud storage for education is getting a boost from 5GB up to 200GB. The extra storage makes sense considering students need a way to store their assignments and other files, and was announced at the “Let’s take a field trip” media event on Tuesday.

The extra storage is part of Apple’s managed Apple ID program for schools. That’s help make Apple’s educational services more enticing to teachers, especially now that the lowest priced iPad includes Apple Pencil support.

Unfortunately, the extra iCloud storage is only available to students and teachers; the general public is still limited to 5GB of free storage and will have to pay US$2.99 a month for their own 200GB.

Apple also announced improved tools for educational Apple ID management and curriculum creation. The media event is still underway, so be sure to check in with The Mac Observer for our ongoing coverage.