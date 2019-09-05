IFC Films Unlimited Joins Apple TV Channels

IFC Films is a production company mainly focusing on indie films. Its channel—IFC Films Unlimited—is coming to Apple TV Channels (via Deadline).

IFC Films Unlimited

The channel will be available to customers in Canada and the U.S. You can subscribe directly within the Apple TV app at US$5.99/month, and it has over 400 films. Lisa Schwartz, Co-President of IFC Films, spoke of the announcement:

Since launching in May, IFC Films Unlimited has outperformed our expectations, attracting specialty film fans who are looking for high-quality independent film across a variety of genres. It’s fitting that our first launch in Canada coincides with TIFF, where we’ve been proud to showcase so many of the festival’s top-tier films including this year, with IFC Films’ The Truth.

You can find Channels within the Apple TV app.

