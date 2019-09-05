Amazon Fire TV Edition Smart TV Arrives in UK

LONDON – Amazon launched a Fire TV Edition smart television in the UK Wednesday. It also launched a Fire TV Edition soundbar.

Fire TV Edition smart TV

The Fire TV Edition smart TV is a 4K Ultra HD HDR LED device. It will come in 40”, 49” and 55” models. Prices start at £349.99 ($428.71). They will be sold at Currys PC World stores and by Currys PC World as a third party seller on Amazon.co.uk from 21st October. Category Director for Consumer Electronics at Dixons Carphone, Dean Kramer, said:

We are looking forward to bringing to the UK, this October, the first TV with built-in Fire TV technology. As customers increasingly look for devices that provide them quick and convenient access to the latest content services, the new JVC Fire TV Edition is the perfect solution to get the most out of their viewing experience.

All models of the device support HDR10 and Dolby Vision. It allows voice control via Alexa.

Nebula Soundbar

Amazon partnered with Anker for the Nebula soundbar. It will cost £179.99 ($220.49). and can be pre-ordered from Amazon.co.uk. It will ship from 21st October. Expert installation will cost an additional £74 per unit.

Commenting on the new products, Jorrit Van der Meulen, VP Amazon Devices International, said: