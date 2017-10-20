Inside Apple Michigan Ave Store Opening in Chicago (Photos)

Bryan Chaffin David Chartier
&
@TMOBryan · +Bryan Chaffin · @chartier
1 minute read
| News

CHICAGO – Apple opened up its newest retail store Friday, Apple Michigan Ave in downtown Chicago. Billed as the “first of a new generation” of stores, Apple Michigan Ave is unlike any Apple Store we’ve seen before.

Inside Apple Michigan Ave overlooking the Chicago River in Pioneer Court (Photo: David Chartier)

Inside Apple Michigan Ave overlooking the Chicago River in Pioneer Court (Photo: David Chartier)

The building is all glass, save for the carbon fiber roof, and is surrounded by Chicago skyscrapers. Behind the store is the Chicago Tribune.

Apple Michigan Ave is nestled between skyscrapers

Apple Michigan Ave is nestled between skyscrapers

Apple senior vice president Jony Ive said, “Apple Michigan Avenue is about removing boundaries between inside and outside, reviving important urban connections within the city.” The photo below was taken behind the store before its 5:00 PM CDT opening, and shows just how far Apple was willing to go to achieve that goal.

Looking through Apple Store Michigan before it opened

Looking through Apple Store Michigan before it opened

Behind Apple Store Michigan Ave looking through

Behind Apple Store Michigan Ave looking through

The building has a super electric atmosphere. It’s a huge space built into a hill, with a theater feeling to it. The river and city skyline backdrop is just beautiful. And it was packed. David Chartier said he’s never seen that area of downtown Chicago so packed.

Inside Apple Michigan Ave

Inside Apple Michigan Ave

Apple said it worked with the city of Chicago in developing the building to make sure it was appropriate for the area. That includes granite stairways, shown below, instead of Apple’s glass stairs.

Granite stairways connect the two levels of Apple Store Michigan

Granite stairways connect the two levels of Apple Store Michigan

Angela Ahrendts was walking around taking to people, and Tim Cook spent some time posing with visitors for selfies.

The product tables at Appel Michigan Ave

The product tables at Appel Michigan Ave

Apple also worked with local typographer Matthew Hoffmann to develop a special version of the Apple logo for the store opening, shown below.

The new Genius Grove does not completely replace tables for setting stuff down. There are dedicated genius tables for troubleshooting, as well. Also, the ceiling for the store is perforated to help cut down on noise inside.

Perforated ceiling inside Apple Michigan Ave

Perforated ceiling inside Apple Michigan Ave

Add a Comment

Log in to comment (TMO, Twitter, Facebook) or Register for a TMO Account