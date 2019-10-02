iOS 13.2 Code Reveals AirPods With Noise Cancellation

Code found within the iOS 13.2 reveals that Apple may release in-ear AirPods with noise cancellation (via 9to5Mac).

AirPods 3

The new AirPods may also have different listening modes so users can enable or disable the noice cancelation, called “Focus Mode.” An icon for this model is found within accessibility settings, and could work as hearing aids with Live Listen.

Some media outlets think that there will be another Apple event later this month, and we may see these AirPods alongside other products like the Mac Pro and Apple’s rumored Bluetooth trackers.

