iOS 14: All The Devices on Which the New iPhone Operating System Will Work

Although the final version has not been released, the iOS 14 public beta is now available (as is the iPadOS 14 one). It works on devices from the iPhone 6s onwards. As we always say at the Mac Observer – you really should not install the beta version on a device that is your ‘main’ phone.
iOS 14 Available on iPhone 6S And Later
The public beta and, ultimately, the fully released version of the software, works on these devices:
- iPhone 11
- iPhone 11 Pro
- iPhone 11 Pro Max
- iPhone XS
- iPhone XS Max
- iPhone XR
- iPhone X
- iPhone 8
- iPhone 8 Plus
- iPhone 7
- iPhone 7 Plus
- iPhone 6s
- iPhone 6s Plus
- iPhone SE (1st generation)
- iPhone SE (2nd generation)
- iPod touch (7th generation)