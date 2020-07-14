iOS 14: All The Devices on Which the New iPhone Operating System Will Work

Although the final version has not been released, the iOS 14 public beta is now available (as is the iPadOS 14 one). It works on devices from the iPhone 6s onwards. As we always say at the Mac Observer – you really should not install the beta version on a device that is your ‘main’ phone.

iOS 14 Available on iPhone 6S And Later

The public beta and, ultimately, the fully released version of the software, works on these devices:

iPhone 11

iPhone 11 Pro

iPhone 11 Pro Max

iPhone XS

iPhone XS Max

iPhone XR

iPhone X

iPhone 8

iPhone 8 Plus

iPhone 7

iPhone 7 Plus

iPhone 6s

iPhone 6s Plus

iPhone SE (1st generation)

iPhone SE (2nd generation)

iPod touch (7th generation)

