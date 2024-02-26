iOS 18 Tipped To Receive Major Revamp, macOS To Follow Later

Apple is gearing up to revamp the upcoming iOS 18, with possible changes coming to macOS later.

It’s not surprising, because it’s been expected that iOS 18 could be Apple’s biggest update in a long time.

According to Mark Gurman, Apple is working on revamping the iOS 18, and the updates are coming soon. Meanwhile, the updates to macOS are likely to happen by 2025 or 2026.

iOS 18 Revamp May Not Take Cues From the visionOS

Gurman writes in Bloomberg’s Power On newsletter that the design language won’t replicate the visionOS.

As visionOS is specially tailored for the Apple Vision Pro, it features 3D buttons and glassy textures which mightn’t make sense for iOS. It also refutes the previous rumors suggesting iOS 18 could draw inspiration from visionOS.

The last major facelift happened with the launch of iOS 7 in 2013. Ever since we’ve seen minor adjustments and tweaks to app icons and menus, but no complete redesign.

Previously, Gurman has described the iOS 18 as “ambitious and compelling,” hinting at exciting and major changes ahead.

AI Features Are On The Way

Additionally, the iOS 18 will include a bunch of AI-powered features to compete with the likes of Google Pixel and Samsung. Needless to say, Apple is betting big on iOS 18.

During a recent earnings call, Tim Cook confirmed the ambitious generative AI plans. In December, reports emerged hinting Apple held talks with major publishers to train its artificial intelligence model.

These AI updates, in addition to overhaul, may enhance Siri and the Messages app. Gurman had previously mentioned this.

Excitingly, reports suggest that some of these AI features will be exclusive to the upcoming iPhone 16 models, which is also expected to house a neural engine.

Moreover, the iOS 18 update is poised to introduce RCS support to the Messages app. Apple initially teased this development in November 2023, with expectations for its rollout later in 2024 as part of the iOS 18 package.

That said, we expect Apple to unveil the iOS 18 during the Worldwide Developers Conference, slated to take place in June 2024. The stable release could come as soon as Apple takes wraps off the iPhone 16 series.

