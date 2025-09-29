iOS 26.1 Public Update may bring major Siri Improvements

Apple’s biggest revision of Siri is still months away, but you won’t have to wait until 2026 to see useful progress. A smaller Siri update in iOS 26.1 is expected to improve how the assistant handles services apps such as TV, Music, and Fitness.

Early steps before the full AI revamp

Apple has already confirmed that its ambitious “Apple Intelligence” platform is a mix of on-device processing, generative AI, and large language model enhancements will power a deeply reimagined version of Siri. That update is expected in early 2026. But Apple seems to be planning a series of smaller updates ahead of the full release, starting with iOS 26.1 and possibly iOS 26.2.

According to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman in the latest Power On newsletter, Apple is preparing to roll out enhanced Siri capabilities focused specifically on services apps. These changes could improve how you interact with media, content, and activity through voice commands, hinting at a broader shift toward context-aware and task-specific assistance.

What “improved control” likely means

Apple is likely to introduce this functionality alongside expanded Apple Intelligence support in China. The company’s approach appears to be gradual. Instead of waiting for one massive Siri reveal, Apple is laying the groundwork with incremental features designed to make the assistant more useful in day-to-day use.

While Gurman didn’t name specific apps, industry watchers expect the TV app to be one of the first to benefit. That timing would align with another rumored product launch: a new Apple TV 4K model expected in October, reportedly featuring Apple Intelligence integration.

More precise playback: Ask for a specific episode, skip an intro, or jump to a timestamp.

Ask for a specific episode, skip an intro, or jump to a timestamp. Cleaner cross-app flow: Start a show in TV, then pull up related music or workouts without manual hopping.

Start a show in TV, then pull up related music or workouts without manual hopping. Smarter follow-ups: Keep context across questions without repeating the app name.

Building toward Apple Intelligence

Rolling out targeted upgrades now keeps Siri relevant while Apple finishes the full rebuild. It also gives Apple real-world feedback inside high-traffic apps where voice control must feel fast and consistent.

Expect iOS 26.1 to set the tone. You get practical gains in services you use daily, while Apple readies the broader overhaul that lands next year.