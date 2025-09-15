iOS 26 Now Available for iPhone: Key Features and Device Support

Apple released iOS 26 on September 15, 2025. The update introduces a visual redesign called Liquid Glass, expands Apple Intelligence across Messages, FaceTime and Phone, and adds practical upgrades to core apps.

What Liquid Glass changes, and why it matters

Credits: Apple

Liquid Glass recasts much of iOS in translucent, refractive surfaces. Icons, controls, the Lock Screen clock and widgets adopt glass-like layers that reflect and tint what sits behind them. The aim is to add depth and a consistent visual language across iPhone, iPad, Mac and Apple Watch.

You will notice the change when you unlock your phone. The Lock Screen clock adapts to photos so your subject stays visible. App icons offer light, dark, tinted or clear styles. Controls subtly morph and refract as you interact with them, shifting attention toward content.

Apple Intelligence and Visual Intelligence: practical, on device

Live Translation Feature | Credit: Apple

Apple expanded Apple Intelligence in iOS 26. Live Translation works in Messages, FaceTime and Phone, offering captions and spoken translations during calls. Visual Intelligence lets you act on screenshots and on-screen content: add events to Calendar, extract text, or ask questions about what you see.

Shortcuts gain smarter actions that can summarize text, create images in Image Playground, or feed Apple Intelligence results into automations. Genmoji and Image Playground let you mix emoji and text or create image styles using model-driven presets.

These features run primarily on-device for supported models. That keeps latency low and minimizes sending content to servers.

Communication changes: fewer interruptions, more control

iOS 26 adds call-screening tools and Hold Assist to reduce interruptions. Call Screening answers unknown callers automatically and asks them to state their name and reason for calling, your phone rings only if the screening yields useful information. Hold Assist keeps your place in a queue and notifies you when a live agent is available.

Messages gains conversation wallpapers, live polls for group chats, and improved spam filtering that separates unknown senders. These tools cut noise and let you personalize group chats.

Camera and Photos: Camera hides secondary controls until you need them. Photos splits into Library and Collections. Spatial Photos convert 2D pictures into 3D-like scenes for Lock Screen and Vision Pro use.

Camera hides secondary controls until you need them. Photos splits into Library and Collections. Spatial Photos convert 2D pictures into 3D-like scenes for Lock Screen and Vision Pro use. Safari: floating address bars, better page visibility, HDR support and new web APIs.

floating address bars, better page visibility, HDR support and new web APIs. Maps: learns preferred routes and warns you of significant delays ahead of time.

learns preferred routes and warns you of significant delays ahead of time. Apple Music: AutoMix and lyrics translation with pronunciation guides for non-Western scripts.

AutoMix and lyrics translation with pronunciation guides for non-Western scripts. Wallet: redesigned boarding passes with airport maps and baggage tracking for participating airlines.

Apple focused on reducing friction and giving you clearer controls where you need them.

iOS 26 began rolling out globally on September 15, 2025. Compatibility covers iPhone 12 and later for most features, while some Apple Intelligence capabilities require newer models such as iPhone 16, iPhone 17, iPhone Air, and select iPhone 15 Pro devices. New iPhone 17 models ship with iOS 26 preinstalled.

If you use an older model, expect most design and usability improvements. If you want the full Apple Intelligence experience, use one of the supported newer devices.

Back up your iPhone to iCloud or a Mac first. Then open Settings, tap General, then Software Update. The iOS 26 update will appear; follow the on-screen prompts to download and install. If you are in the public or developer beta and don’t see the final release, check Beta Updates in Settings > Software Update and set it to Off.

What to test first

Turn on a Liquid Glass icon style and check readability across light and dark wallpapers. Start a FaceTime call with live captions and test spoken translation. Try Call Screening and Hold Assist on an unknown number. Take a screenshot and ask Visual Intelligence a question about the content. Open Photos and convert a picture to a Spatial Photo to preview the 3D effect.

iOS 26 is the largest visual redesign since iOS 7, and it includes meaningful functional upgrades. Liquid Glass changes how the system looks and feels. Apple Intelligence and Visual Intelligence add translation, on-device image understanding and smarter shortcuts that reduce friction across messages, calls and apps. If you use an iPhone 12 or newer, the update gives you tangible improvements. Newer models deliver the best experience for AI-driven features.