iOS 26 Update Is a Disaster for Users with Poor Vision

When Apple rolls out a major iOS update, users expect improvements like faster performance, smarter tools, cleaner design. What they don’t expect is a step backward in accessibility. Yet that’s exactly what many users with poor eyesight are saying about iOS 26.

Two key features that once made iPhones easier to use, Reduce Transparency and Increase Contrast, now create confusing, cluttered interfaces that feel unfinished and poorly designed.

A Core Accessibility Feature, Now Broken

For years, Apple’s accessibility settings set the standard.

Reduce Transparency softened visual noise without altering layouts.

softened visual noise without altering layouts. Increase Contrast made elements easier to see without breaking the interface.

Together, these tools were a lifeline for users with impaired vision, especially older adults who relied on clear menus and visible buttons to navigate apps.

Reduce Transparency fills apps with harsh white blocks, pushes menus out of alignment, and strips away visual cues.

Increase Contrast draws heavy black outlines around everything, making the interface look clunky and chaotic.

What was once a subtle and powerful tool to make iOS more readable now makes the experience confusing, distracting, and sometimes unusable. The issue isn’t just aesthetic. It directly impacts usability. For people with poor vision, unclear buttons and messy layouts aren’t an inconvenience. They’re a barrier.

From Accessibility Leader to Frustration Source

Apple built much of its reputation on inclusive design. Accessibility wasn’t an afterthought; it was a core part of the iPhone experience. That’s why the backlash around iOS 26 feels so significant.

Users from reddit report that tasks they once performed easily, like reading messages, navigating menus, and managing photos, are now harder or even impossible with these settings enabled.

Some even say they’ve reverted their devices to iOS 18, the last version where these features worked as intended. That’s not a small decision. Downgrading an operating system often means sacrificing new features and security updates. Yet for many, it’s a necessary trade-off just to make their devices usable again.

Critics argue that this isn’t simply a design oversight. It’s a sign Apple has lost sight of its responsibility to users who depend on these features. Accessibility isn’t a bonus feature. It’s a basic requirement. When a company that once set the gold standard in this area falters, the consequences ripple far beyond one update.

What Changed

One possible reason for the shift is Apple’s new “Liquid Glass” design language, a more dynamic visual style that interacts with movement and light. But those changes seem to clash with accessibility tools designed for simplicity and clarity. If that’s the case, it suggests a deeper problem: Apple prioritized aesthetics over usability.

The tech industry often treats accessibility as a checkbox, something that can be added later. But for people with visual impairments, accessibility is the difference between independence and exclusion. It’s about being able to read a message without squinting, open a photo without confusion, and press the right button without guessing.

By failing to preserve that experience in iOS 26, Apple hasn’t just made a design mistake. It has made a statement, intentional or not, that accessibility is secondary.

Apple Needs to Fix This, Fast

The company still has time to reverse course. Accessibility features don’t need to conflict with modern design, and Apple has already proven it can deliver both. The solution isn’t complicated. Bring back the functionality users relied on in iOS 18. Restore Reduce Transparency and Increase Contrast to their original purpose. Make them enhance visibility, not sabotage it.

If Apple wants to maintain its reputation as a leader in inclusive technology, it must act quickly. Accessibility isn’t just a feature for a niche group. It’s a fundamental part of what makes technology useful and humane. iOS 26 shows what happens when that priority slips, and why Apple can’t afford to let it happen again.