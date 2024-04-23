ipad could finally get the much needed calculator app with iPadOS 18

iPads are no doubt one of the best tablets available in the market, but they do come with a catch: there’s no official calculator app on iPads. While you can always turn to the App Store for third-party alternatives, the lack of an official option seems a compromise for many.

Well, it seems that the next iPadOS 18 update might finally bring an official Calculator app to iPads, according to a new report from MacRumors, citing a “source in the know.” Interestingly, if the Calculator app for iPad becomes a reality, it will be 14 years since iPads have been running without one.

The publication adds that all iPads eligible for the iPadOS 18 update will run the Calculator app if it comes through. That said, rumors suggest that the iPad 6, second-gen iPad Pro, and the first 10.5-inch iPad Pro won’t support iPadOS 18, so they likely won’t get this app.

Furthermore, the publication cites a previous report about macOS 15 getting a new Calculator app with integration with the Notes app, adding that the new Mac app could be similar to the one we might see running on iPad.

The stakes are high for the upcoming Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) 2024, slated to kick off on June 10 and run through June 14. It’s where Apple will release the first sneak peek of iPadOS 18, which is expected to drop for the public in September.

And of course, Apple just announced its May event, a month ahead of WWDC, scheduled for May 7th where Cupertino is expected to pull the curtains off new iPad Air and Pro devices, alongside a shiny new Apple Pencil with a squeeze gesture feature and a new Magic Keyboard.

