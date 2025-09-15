iPadOS 18.7 or iPadOS 26: which one to install?

People are searching “iPadOS 18.7” today because Apple is doing for iPad exactly what it did for iPhone: shipping a final maintenance update on the old line while launching the big annual upgrade.

In short, iPadOS 26 is the new feature release, while iPadOS 18.7 keeps the previous track alive with security and stability fixes. Apple seeded 18.7 to developers last week and rolled it out alongside 26 today, just like iOS 18.7 on iPhone.

What you’ll see on your iPad

If your iPad supports iPadOS 26 , you may still be offered iPadOS 18.7 as a separate option. That lets you stay on the familiar 18-series for a bit while remaining secure.

Why Apple does this

Launching a security-focused point update next to a major OS gives cautious users, managed devices, and older hardware a safe path without forcing the big jump on day one. Apple followed the same playbook on iPhone with iOS 18.7 vs iOS 26. For that context, see:

Which should you install

Want the new stuff like Liquid Glass design and expanded intelligence features on iPad? Install iPadOS 26 .

Yes, it’s the same case on iPad as on iPhone: iPadOS 26 is the big upgrade, iPadOS 18.7 is the secure holdover. If your iPad offers both, pick the path that fits your timing and risk tolerance.