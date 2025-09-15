iOS 18.7 vs iOS 26: Confused? We answer

Many iPhone owners are seeing two different updates in headlines today and are asking which one they should install. I checked the update on an iPhone 14 Pro Max, but the situation is general.

The short version

iOS 26 is the new yearly upgrade with the Liquid Glass look, broader Apple Intelligence features, Live Translation, and big changes to core apps. It is a multi-gigabyte install.

iOS 18.7 is a maintenance release that keeps the older iOS 18 line alive with security fixes and stability improvements for devices or users that are not moving to iOS 26 right now.

Read our news brief for the background and Apple’s rationale: iOS 18.7 for iPhone released as alternative to iOS 26.

Why searches spiked for “iOS 18.7 vs iOS 26”

Two paths appear at once. Apple often ships a final point update to the previous OS alongside the new major version. People want to know if 18.7 is “instead of” or “in addition to” 26. Device eligibility. Some iPhones get iOS 26, others stay on the iOS 18 track. Owners are checking which bucket they are in and whether there is a way to jump. Risk vs reward. Power users weigh new features against day-one bugs or storage limits. That drives comparison searches before tapping Update. Enterprise rules. Work phones are sometimes pinned to the previous line for app compatibility, so employees search to understand the difference.

Which should you install

If your iPhone offers iOS 26 and you want the new design and features, install it. Expect a large download and a longer install time than a point release.

If you only see iOS 18.7 , your device is on the previous track or your organization is holding major upgrades. Install 18.7 to stay secure.

, your device is on the previous track or your organization is holding major upgrades. Install 18.7 to stay secure. If you need maximum stability this week, taking 18.7 and moving to 26 a bit later is reasonable. You will not miss security fixes.

How to check what you get

Go to Settings > General > Software Update.

If you see iOS 26 , you are eligible for the full upgrade.

, you are eligible for the full upgrade. If you see iOS 18.7 , install it to get security fixes.

, install it to get security fixes. Some users will see a banner for 26 with an option to stay on 18.7 temporarily.

