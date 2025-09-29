Apple Rolls out iOS 18.7.1 for Users Staying on Older Version

Apple released iOS 18.7.1 for iPhone users who have not moved to iOS 26. This update targets security. Install it if you plan to stay on iOS 18.

Apple also shipped iOS 26.0.1 today for users on the latest major version. That update includes a wider set of bug fixes and security changes. iOS 18.7.1 is a smaller, focused patch that keeps the older branch protected.

What’s in iOS 18.7.1

Apple lists “important security fixes” in the notes. The company highlights one change in FontParser. Processing a maliciously crafted font could crash an app or corrupt memory. Apple fixed an out-of-bounds write with improved bounds checking. In plain terms, a bad font embedded in a website, document, or message could destabilize your phone. This patch closes that door.

You care about this because fonts travel with content. You open a webpage, a PDF, or a message, and the font comes along for the ride. That makes this kind of bug a high-exposure risk. Update now and reduce that risk.

Should you install it

Yes. If you are on iOS 18, install iOS 18.7.1 today. You get a targeted security fix without changing features or workflows. If you manage devices, run your quick validation, then push the update.

How to update:

Open Settings, then General, then Software Update.

Download and install iOS 18.7.1.

Plug in your phone and connect to Wi-Fi.

Back up to iCloud or your computer before you start.

What about iOS 26.0.1

Apple also released iOS 26.0.1 for users on the newest major OS. That build includes more bug fixes and additional security updates. If you plan to jump to iOS 26, review that changelog and decide. If you plan to stay on iOS 18, install 18.7.1 now and keep your device secure.