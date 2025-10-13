iPadOS 26.1 Beta 3 Now Available for Developers

Apple has released iPadOS 26.1 beta 3 for developers, expanding its fall testing cycle. The update builds on the earlier betas with new refinements to iPad multitasking, particularly the long-awaited return of Slide Over. Developers can now download it through the Apple Developer Center or directly on registered devices.

Slide Over Returns with New Controls

According to Apple’s release notes shared, Slide Over is again part of the iPad experience. The feature was removed earlier when Apple introduced a new windowing system in iPadOS 26. Many users felt the replacement couldn’t match Slide Over’s simple efficiency.

In earlier versions, Slide Over allowed stacking multiple apps for quick switching. The current beta still limits users to one app at a time, though Apple’s developer documentation hints at ongoing changes. Testers expect future betas to restore multiple app stacks, a popular feature in earlier releases.

Rollout Across Platforms

Alongside iPadOS 26.1 beta 3, Apple also released fresh builds for tvOS, visionOS, and watchOS. Each update fine-tunes performance and stability while preparing for the next public release. Developers say Apple aims to finalize all 26.1 updates by late October, roughly two weeks from now.

iPadOS 26.1 beta 3 signals Apple’s continued effort to balance productivity and simplicity on the iPad, something long-time users have been asking for.