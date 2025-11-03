iPadOS 26.1 is now available, here’s everything new

Apple released iPadOS 26.1 for everyone on November 3. The update focuses on multitasking, readability, and language support. Install it today to get the latest features and fixes.

What’s new

Slide Over returns to the iPad. You can keep multiple app windows open and still swipe in a single app on top for quick tasks. Tap the green window button, then choose Enter Slide Over. Only one Slide Over app is active at a time.

You can now change how Liquid Glass looks. Go to Settings > Display & Brightness > Liquid Glass and choose Clear for high transparency or Tinted for a more opaque, higher-contrast look. This improves legibility without changing your wallpaper or layout.

Apple Intelligence supports more languages. iPadOS 26.1 adds Chinese (Traditional), Danish, Dutch, Norwegian, Portuguese (Portugal), Swedish, Turkish, and Vietnamese. Live Translation also expands with Chinese (Traditional and Simplified), Japanese, and Korean.

More iPad changes

You can adjust the input gain when using an external microphone. This helps you set clean levels for voiceovers, calls, or podcasts without extra hardware. Find it in audio settings when a mic is connected.

Apple refreshed small interface details for consistency with iOS 26. Expect cleaner alignment in Settings and updated system visuals, including the new Apple TV app icon that matches the recent Apple TV rebrand.

How to install iPadOS 26.1

Open Settings. Tap General. Tap Software Update. Tap Update Now, then follow the prompts. Keep your iPad on Wi-Fi and plugged in until the install completes.

Have you installed iPadOS 26.1 and noticed changes in your workflow or readability? Tell us what stands out in the comments.