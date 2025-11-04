iPadOS 26.2 beta now available for developers

Apple has released iPadOS 26.2 beta 1 to developers. The beta follows iPadOS 26.1 by one day and starts the next testing cycle for iPad.

The timing fits Apple’s usual pattern. After a public release, Apple often seeds the next beta the very next day. This week matches that cadence.

You can install the beta through the Apple Developer Program. Expect several beta revisions over the coming weeks before the public release. Reports point to a December rollout for 26.2 after testing.

For iPadOS 26.1, Apple restored Slide Over multitasking and expanded Apple Intelligence languages. Those shipped yesterday to everyone. Today’s 26.2 beta does not list headline iPad features yet.

What’s new so far

Apple has not published feature notes unique to iPad beyond standard fixes and under-the-hood changes. Early coverage flags this build as the first step in the 26.2 cycle, with more additions likely to appear in later betas. The corresponding iPhone beta arrived today as well.

If Apple follows recent schedules, developers will see multiple beta drops through November. Public availability should follow after stability improves and the remaining work completes.

This fast handoff from 26.1 to 26.2 reflects Apple’s regular update rhythm each fall. The company ships a .1 update with visible tweaks, then moves straight to a .2 cycle that layers in more fixes and smaller feature changes during testing.

On the iPhone side, some features remain on the roadmap for 26.x. Passport support in Wallet is still outstanding and could land in this cycle on iOS. Whether any parallel iPad features arrive in 26.2 remains unclear.

Should you install it

Developers who build or test iPad apps should install the beta on non-production devices, file feedback, and watch for subsequent builds. Everyday users should stick to 26.1 for now and wait for the public 26.2 release.

How to get

Enroll the device in the Developer Program, check Software Update, and download iPadOS 26.2 beta 1. The build begins the 26.2 track and will update over the air as new betas ship.

Bottom line: iPadOS 26.2 beta 1 is out. It arrives on schedule, with major changes yet to surface. Watch the next few betas for concrete additions.