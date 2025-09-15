iPadOS 26 Release Time: When is it?

The wait is over for iPad users. Apple is releasing iPadOS 26 today, September 15, alongside the highly anticipated iOS 26 and macOS Tahoe. The update brings a significant visual overhaul and new features designed to enhance the tablet experience.

iPadOS 26 Release Time

Apple will roll out iPadOS 26 at approximately 10:00 AM Pacific Time (PT). Here is when you can expect the update to become available in various time zones:

Eastern Time (ET): 1:00 PM

1:00 PM Central Time (CT): 12:00 PM

12:00 PM Mountain Time (MT): 11:00 AM

11:00 AM British Summer Time (BST): 6:00 PM

6:00 PM Central European Summer Time (CEST): 7:00 PM

7:00 PM Indian Standard Time (IST): 10:30 PM

Key Features in iPadOS 26

iPadOS 26 mirrors many of the aesthetic changes seen in iOS 26, including the new “Liquid Glass” design language that offers a more fluid and translucent interface. The update also brings the Preview app to the iPad for the first time, providing powerful tools for editing images and PDFs.

How to Install iPadOS 26

Before you begin the update process, make sure your iPad is backed up. You will also need a stable Wi-Fi connection and sufficient battery life.

To install the update, follow these steps:

Navigate to Settings on your iPad. Select General, then tap Software Update. When the iPadOS 26 update appears, tap Download and Install.

Your iPad will download the update and restart to complete the installation.