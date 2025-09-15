macOS Tahoe Release Date and Time: Here’s When You Can Download It

Apple’s next big Mac update, macOS Tahoe, is almost here. The official release happens on September 15, and Apple has already confirmed the rollout time. If you’ve been waiting to install it on your Mac, here’s exactly when the download goes live where you live.

The update drops on Sunday, September 15, alongside iOS 26, iPadOS 26, watchOS 26, and tvOS 26. Apple usually sticks to a predictable release schedule, and this year is no different.

Here’s the breakdown by region:

Eastern Time (ET): 1:00 PM

Central Time (CT): 12:00 PM

Mountain Time (MT): 11:00 AM

British Summer Time (BST): 6:00 PM

Central European Summer Time (CEST): 7:00 PM

Indian Standard Time (IST): 10:30 PM

So whether you’re in New York, London, or New Delhi, you’ll know when to refresh Software Update.

How to Get macOS Tahoe

When the time hits, updating is simple:

On your Mac, open System Settings. Go to General > Software Update. Wait for macOS Tahoe to appear, then click Upgrade Now.

If you don’t see it right away, give it a little time, Apple’s servers get slammed at launch. You can also check our guide on how to update iOS for step-by-step help.

Should You Install It Right Away?

Day-one updates are exciting, but they can also bring a few bugs. If you rely on your Mac for work, you might want to back up your system first. Our backup guide walks you through the basics, and it applies to Macs too.

Tahoe brings Apple’s new Liquid Glass design language, tighter integration with iOS 26 features like Spatial Scenes, and improvements across apps like Messages, Safari, and Photos. If you’ve been following the iPhone 17 launch, you’ll notice Apple wants your devices to feel more visually consistent than ever.

You can dive into our full breakdown of iOS 26 features to get a sense of what’s making its way to the Mac.



