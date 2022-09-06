iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus Could Have Higher-End A15 Chip With 5-Core GPU

Just one day before Apple unveils the latest iPhone 14 models, a new report says that the iPhone and iPhone 14 Plus will incorporate an “enhanced version” of the A15 Bionic chip. This separates the two iPhone models from the iPhone Pro models, which will feature the latest A16 chip.

iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus Might Be Equipped with Faster Version of A15 Bionic Chip

The Wall Street Journal reported that the two standard iPhone 14 models will be using a higher-end version of the A15 Bionic chip. As we all knew, iPhone 13 models came equipped with the 15 Bionic chip. Aside from the slightly faster chip than the iPhone 13, the standard iPhone 14 models will also feature a five-core GPU. This would give the new iPhones at least 25% faster graphic performance. The standard iPhone 13 models used a four-core GPU.

As previously reported, the standard iPhone 14 models won’t have drastic changes when it comes to processing performance. This is because most of the internal specs will be the same as the iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro. These include the same 6-core CPU and 16-core Neural Engine. So the most significant changes would most probably be in the form factor. And yes, the faster graphic performance.

Premium iPhone with A16 Bionic Chip

As mentioned the iPhone 14 Pro models will be equipped with the new A16 Bionic chip. This would be the first time that Apple will limit its latest iPhone chip to the Pro models. Previous annual refreshes of iPhone models usually come with the latest Bionic chip.

Aside from the latest Bionic chip, the iPhone Pro and iPhone Pro Max will also get most of the new features. These include the rumored 48-megapixel wide-angle lens, faster RAM, always on-display with a new pill-shape notch replacement and more.

It’s a good thing, though, that most of the new features of iOS 16 will still be enjoyable on the iPhone 13 and later models.

Apple is set to announce four new models of the iPhone 14 on September 7. These include the iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro Max. Aside from the iPhone 14, Apple may also launch new AirPods Pro and Apple Watches.