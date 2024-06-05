iPhone 16 Pro and Pro Max Dimensions Revealed in the Latest Leak

Apple is set to increase the size of its premium iPhones this year, marking the first size update in several years. The iPhone 16 Pro will measure 6.3 inches, up from 6.1 inches, and the Pro Max will be 6.9 inches, up from 6.7 inches.

We got this info from Weibo-based leakers Ice Universe and Instant Digital, who posted these findings on his X account:

Despite the larger sizes, the screen borders on the iPhone 16 Pro models will be reduced. The iPhone 16 Pro will have a 1.2 mm border, down from 1.71 mm, and the Pro Max will have a 1.15 mm border, down from 1.55 mm. This reduction is achieved through Border Reduction Structure (BRS) technology, making the bezels slimmer.

Comparing the dimensions, the iPhone 16 Pro will be 149.6 mm in height, 71.45 mm in width, and 8.25 mm in thickness. The iPhone 16 Pro Max will be 163.0 mm in height, 77.58 mm in width, and 8.26 mm in thickness. These changes make the new models slightly larger and heavier than their predecessors.

For those upgrading from older iPhone models, the differences in screen size and border reduction will be more noticeable. The iPhone 16 Pro Max, for example, will offer a significantly larger display compared to the iPhone 13 Pro Max. This makes it an attractive option for users looking for a substantial upgrade.

The iPhone 16 Pro Max is rumored to have the world’s thinnest bezels, making it a standout in the smartphone market. With bezels as thin as 1.153 mm, the new model will offer a nearly borderless display, enhancing the viewing experience.

Overall, the iPhone 16 Pro and Pro Max are shaping up to be significant upgrades over their predecessors. With larger displays, reduced bezels, enhanced features, and possibly even an under-display Face ID scanner, these new models are likely to appeal to a wide range of users. The official launch is expected around mid-September, and more details will be revealed then.