iPhone 16 Pro To Solve One of Apple’s Biggest Flaws

If you own an iPhone and like photography, you may have noticed an issue common to all Apple devices. Depending on the scene, one or several green dots or halos of light often appear in the image that shouldn’t be there. That’s due to light reflections on the iPhone lenses. And now the iPhone 16 Pro could fix it.

According to an anonymous leaker, which claims to have sources within Apple’s supply chain, the Cupertino company will solve it. Apparently, Apple is introducing a atomic layer deposition (ALD) into the iPhone lenses. That would help with reflections, halos of light, or basically anything that could distort an image.

This improvement would come only in the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max. Thus, the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus would feature the same lenses used in previous models. Still, it’s worth noting as MacRumors does that given the timing of this leak, it’s not unreasonable to think Apple is testing this for the iPhone 17 Pro.

It won’t be long before we find out if this technology will be included in the iPhone 16 Pro. Apple should announce it in September of this year. However, there is a very important event before then: the Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) on June 10. We’ll have to stay tuned, because the company will announce iOS 18there, and besides its AI news, there is always a hint of what the new iPhone will feature later on.

Source