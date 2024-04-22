iPhone 16 to Feature Capacitive Buttons With Haptic Feedback

The iPhone 16 buttons won’t be mechanical, and will feature a haptic system similar to the iPhone SE’s Touch ID, according to a report. Prior to the announcement of the iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max, there was a lot of speculation about Apple replacing its mechanical buttons with haptic-responsive ones. However, the company reportedly wasn’t able to get them to work properly in time. As a result, Apple had to postpone it for a year.

Now, a new report from Economic Daily claims that Apple has placed a large order for these components with Advanced Semiconductor Engineering (ASE). This suggests the company is finally going to be able to launch the new iPhone 16 with this technology.

This means a lower failure risk for the iPhone and an improvement in water resistance. As these buttons don’t move, they don’t suffer wear and tear in the same way as a conventional button. This will ultimately reduce the number of repairs needed on these new iPhones. Moreover this would allow Apple to improve water resistance by not having to leave tolerance margins around the buttons.

We expect the iPhone 16 to feature a new Capture Button to control the camera. It seems that Apple wants, according to the report, to replace all mechanical buttons with this new technology. That being the case, we would be surprised if the new button doesn’t feature it as well. We’ll find out officially in September, but it sounds very interesting.

Source