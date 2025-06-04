iPhone 16e Isn’t Matching the Buzz of SE Models

Apple’s latest mid-tier offering, the iPhone 16e, has entered Europe’s top 10 smartphone sales charts but falls short when compared to the initial success of its SE predecessors.

Launched in late February 2025, the iPhone 16e ended up ninth among Europe’s best-selling smartphones for March, accounting for 8% of Apple’s regional iPhone sales and 2% of the overall smartphone market, according to Counterpoint Research. In Western Europe, the device performed slightly better, ranking seventh overall.

In contrast, the third-generation iPhone SE 3 from 2022 placed sixth on the list during its debut month, representing 12% of Apple’s regional sales. The second-generation SE 2 from 2020 performed even better, ending up in third place and comprising 19% of Apple’s European iPhone sales in its first month.

Image Credits: Apple

As expected, the iPhone 16e’s comparatively subdued performance is mostly because of its higher launch price. In Europe, the device starts at €699 (approximately $599), a significant increase over the iPhone SE 3 (2022) and SE 2 (2020), which debuted at €519 (around $429) and €479 (approximately $399), respectively. This pricing places the 16e close to the base iPhone 15, narrowing the perceived value gap and making the older flagship more appealing to consumers.

Additionally, the European mid-tier smartphone market has become increasingly price-sensitive, with consumers showing a growing interest in refurbished and second-hand iPhones. This trend complicates Apple’s efforts to drive volume through new mid-range hardware.

The iPhone 16e marks Apple’s attempt to redefine its mid-range offerings, moving away from the “SE” branding. Despite its entry into the top 10 sales charts, the device’s performance indicates challenges in capturing the same market enthusiasm as its predecessors. The overlap in pricing with the iPhone 15 and the lack of distinctive features may have contributed to its lukewarm reception.

While the iPhone 16e has sold good figures in Europe’s smartphone market, it lags behind previous SE models. The higher price point and market dynamics, including increased competition and consumer interest in alternative options, appear to have impacted its initial success. Apple’s strategy in the mid-tier segment may require reevaluation to better align with consumer expectations and market trends.