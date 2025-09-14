iPhone 17 Pre-orders Break Records in China Despite iPhone Air Delay

Apple’s iPhone 17 series opened to record-breaking pre-order sales in China, surpassing last year’s iPhone 16 launch despite the delayed release of the iPhone Air.

Within the first minute of pre-orders going live at 8 pm Friday local time, sales exceeded the entire first-day pre-order volume of the iPhone 16 series. The standard iPhone 17 with 256GB storage emerged as the most popular choice among buyers.

iPhone Air Faces Regulatory Delay

Apple excluded the iPhone Air, its thinnest handset and the replacement for the Plus model, from Friday’s pre-order figures. The company postponed its launch while it works with Chinese regulators on eSIM approval.

Chinese media outlet The Paper reported (via scmp) that Apple’s website struggled to handle the surge in demand, with some customers unable to access the pre-order page. Others faced long delays in completing payments. One buyer said it took five minutes for the system to process their order. Within 20 minutes, all launch-day in-store pickup slots for the iPhone 17 Pro Max in Shanghai were booked.

As of Saturday morning, Apple’s website showed that customers in Guangzhou faced delivery wait times extending to October 15 for all iPhone 17 models.

Nabila Popal, senior research director at IDC, told the South China Morning Post that Apple’s strategy of segmenting its product lineup is paying dividends. “Apple has astutely segmented its product line-up, ensuring each model appeals to distinct user needs. Collectively, these devices will drive a strong wave of new purchases for the company,” she said.

Competition Remains Fierce

At the same time, Counterpoint Research senior analyst Ivan Lam warned of growing challenges. He noted that Apple faces intensified competition from Chinese smartphone makers and predicted that iPhone sales could weaken in the second half of 2025. According to Lam, softer consumer spending and muted interest in the iPhone 17’s upgrades may weigh on demand.

Huawei and Xiaomi have already stepped up their campaigns. Huawei unveiled a second-generation trifold flagship days before Apple’s launch, while Xiaomi pushed forward its Xiaomi 16 release to late September. Both moves highlight how rivals are trying to seize momentum during Apple’s rollout.

Why the Standard iPhone 17 Leads

The base iPhone 17 is proving especially popular, not just because of its lower price but also because Apple introduced meaningful upgrades that make it a strong value-for-money option in the premium segment.

For investors, the strong early sales in China provide reassurance. Concerns about Apple losing ground in one of its most critical markets now look premature, at least for the start of the iPhone 17 cycle.