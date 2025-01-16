iPhone 17 Release Date: When Is iPhone 17 Coming Out?

Figuring out an exact date for the iPhone 17 release can be a bit like playing roulette, but taking a look at past releases can give you a pretty good idea of what to expect. With this lineup from Apple expected to be one of the largest releases in quite a while, no doubt people are champing at the bit to get their hands on the next big thing. Looking at past iPhone releases, I have a good idea of what to expect.

Right now, I would put solid money on a mid/late September release date for the iPhone 17. While it’s a bit too early in the year for an exact date, Apple typically releases its iPhone lineup in September. Taking a brief look at the history of the device, we can see that the iPhone 15 was released on September 22, 2023, and the iPhone 16 was released on September 20, 2024.

Going back a bit further, it was only the iPhone 12 that saw an October release date in recent times. However, this was due to supply chain issues caused by COVID-19. The original plans expected the iPhone 12 to be released in September 2020 as well.

It’s standard for Apple to hold an event announcing the release of a new iPhone. For example, the iPhone 14 was announced during Apple’s Far Out event, and the iPhone 16 received an announcement during Apple’s It’s Glowtime event.

Given the evidence, expect an event announcing the iPhone 17, along with other Apple news, sometime in early/mid-September, with preorders soon to follow. Currently, this is not a guarantee; it’s just something that seems highly likely. Outside factors like supply chain issues or Apple deciding to mix things up may change the release date. If you need an exact date, I would personally put my money on Sept. 26, 2025 being the release date for the iPhone 17 series, though this is a guesstimate.

What to Expect with iPhone 17

One of the most anticipated announcements with the iPhone 17 lineup is the rumored iPhone 17 “Air”. Many are expecting this to be the thinnest iPhone ever released by Apple, with rumors circulating of the device sporting a 6.25mm thickness. Many online are expecting the device to support the new A19 Bionic chip, a 6.6-inch OLED display, and a 48MP rear camera with a 12MP TrueDepth front camera. While the new slim variant sounds impressive, expect the potential for it to cost more than the iPhone 17 Pro Max. But of course, there are also rumors that the device will be cheaper than the Pro Max.

Some are expecting that the iPhone 17 lineup will include four devices: the baseline 17, the new “Air” model, and the Pro and Pro Max series. Tech journalists expect the iPhone 17 lineup to feature different screen sizes compared to previous iPhone generations. However, keep in mind that Mum’s the word from Apple, and a lot of information here is just highly rumored (though some rumors are stronger than others). Despite there being plenty of rumors at this time, you can no doubt expect some classic staples of a new iPhone series to be in the mix, including CPU upgrades, improved cameras, design changes, and more.

It’s important to remember that Apple is a notoriously quiet company when it comes to announcing things early, so until you hear about these devices directly from an Apple event, take even the best news as an educated rumor. Nonetheless, it seems like big things are coming soon for iPhone fanatics.

Of course, we here at The Mac Observer will make sure you’re up-to-date as news of the iPhone 17 series continues to drop.