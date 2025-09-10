iPhone Air Brings eSIM-Only Support to China Through China Unicom

Apple’s new iPhone Air drops the physical SIM tray and uses eSIM only. That poses a challenge in China, where carriers have not broadly supported eSIM. Apple arranged a local solution with China Unicom so buyers in China can use the device.

eSIM in China Limited to One Carrier

Historically, iPhones sold in China have included a physical SIM slot. The iPhone 17 family still offers a tray, but the iPhone Air’s thin chassis leaves no room for one. To sell the device in China, Apple partnered with China Unicom. Customers who want cellular service on the iPhone Air must sign up with China Unicom.

China requires a user ID to register a mobile number. That rule makes remote eSIM activation harder than using a physical SIM. China Unicom customers who buy an iPhone Air must visit a retail store so staff can verify their ID and activate the eSIM in person.

Apple limits China eSIM activation to a single hardware model. Only iPhone Air model A3518 will accept an eSIM profile from a China mainland carrier. iPhone Air units bought outside the mainland cannot install a China carrier eSIM while located in mainland China.

If you buy an iPhone Air model A3518 in China, you can add a foreign carrier eSIM when you travel abroad. You cannot install non-China carrier eSIM profiles while you are physically in mainland China.

Steps to Prepare and Activate eSIM at China Unicom

Set up your iPhone Air out of the box. Transfer your data from your current iPhone to the iPhone Air. If you cannot transfer before visiting the store, back up your current iPhone to iCloud: open Settings, tap your name, tap iCloud, tap iCloud Backup, then tap Back Up Now. Bring a valid government ID or passport for the in-store identity check. If you still have it, bring your existing physical SIM card. Visit a China Unicom retail store. Store staff will verify your ID and activate the eSIM on your device.

Note: Only the iPhone Air model A3518 purchased in China can install eSIM profiles from China mainland carriers. Devices bought abroad remain unable to install China carrier eSIM profiles while located in mainland China.

Apple’s arrangement with China Unicom lets the iPhone Air reach the Chinese market despite the device’s eSIM-only design. The trade-off is a constrained activation process and limited compatibility for units bought outside the mainland.