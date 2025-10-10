iPhone Notch History: How Apple’s Cutout Evolved into the Dynamic Island

The image sums up a familiar evolution. iPhone screens kept the cutout, yet the context around it kept shifting. People now ask whether the islands on recent Pros differ at all. The short answer is subtle changes matter more than dramatic ones.

Apple set the template in 2017 when iPhone X introduced the notch. It housed the TrueDepth system that enabled Face ID and Animoji, and it made the cutout inseparable from security and selfies. That first move prioritized capability over symmetry. Apple described the system in its iPhone X launch materials.

Two years of refinement led to a smaller bite in the glass. In 2021, Apple said the iPhone 13 notch was 20 percent narrower, which left a little more status bar to the left and right. iFixit’s teardown showed the earpiece speaker migrated to the frame, creating room for that reduction. Those decisions shaped the silhouette long before any island arrived.

The Dynamic Island arrives

Apple replaced the notch on the 14 Pro models with the Dynamic Island in 2022. The pill cutout stayed hardware, but the surrounding pixels animated alerts, timers, music, and navigation. Apple’s press materials framed it as a fresh interaction model, not just a new hole. That framing explained why it landed only on Pro models at launch.

A quieter hardware change made the island possible. The proximity sensor moved beneath the active display, reclaiming space for a tighter cutout and the animated UI trickery. Independent lab work later mapped the sensor’s new location under the screen, confirming the shift. That underlying move explains why the island looks cleaner than any previous notch.

My own read of user feedback tracks a steady usability climb since then. People describe Face ID as quicker and more forgiving with angles and distance. They notice fewer misses when unlocking apps that require Face ID. The perception of speed often matters more than a spec sheet.

Why the island seems to move

The island’s position invites debate because the borders around it keep shrinking. In 2024 Apple made the 16 Pro displays larger and gave them the thinnest borders on any iPhone, which added pixels above the island. That extra headroom creates an optical illusion that the island sits lower. The hardware did not drop much, the bezel did.

Packaging choices can also change what you feel, not just what you see. Since the iPhone 13, the earpiece sits in a thin sliver above the display, which influences how high the cutout can ride. That constraint, combined with thinner borders, explains minor differences across recent models that some readers spot. It is less migration, more geometry.

How people actually use it

Day to day, the island earns its keep through small conveniences. Readers praise quick jumps back to Spotify, clear timers while multitasking, and at-a-glance navigation handoffs. Live sports scores near the camera cutout also get high marks when you cannot watch a game. Those touches make the cutout feel less like a loss and more like reclaimed space.

Not everyone is on board, and that tension is fair. Some find the island more intrusive than the old notch when watching videos or gaming. Others would trade it for a smaller punch-hole or a return to a narrower notch. The split opinion underscores how thin borders made the cutout more visible in widescreen content.

Here is where I land after reading the community and testing devices. Between iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro, the shape barely changed while the canvas around it kept improving. Faster Face ID, a relocated proximity sensor, and slimmer borders add up to a better-feeling top edge. The island itself looks similar, but the experience around it keeps maturing.

The next true step requires moving more sensors behind the display. Today’s under-panel cameras still trail conventional modules in clarity, and Apple’s marketing stresses consistent image quality. Until that improves, Apple will keep tuning borders, sensors, and software. The evolution from notch to island shows that small moves can meaningfully change what you see.