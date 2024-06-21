Is Apple Playing the Victim Card; Withholds AI From EU Over Regulatory Concerns

It’s been revealed that Apple is blocking the release of several new features in the EU because of concerns about the bloc’s Digital Markets Act (DMA).

The DMA exists to regulate big tech companies like Apple, Microsoft, Google, and more and to make them operate more openly and competitively without misusing their powers. Apple claims that the DMA could force them to weaken the security of their products and services.

Among the blocked features are:

These features will be available elsewhere this fall, but Apple users in the EU will have to wait. The software will only work on a limited number of devices and just in American English for now.

To be precise, all these nations would be affected:

Impacted: Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Croatia, Republic of Cyprus, Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Ireland, Italy, Latvia, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain and Sweden. https://t.co/VFQzdBHUZ4 — Mark Gurman (@markgurman) June 21, 2024

This isn’t the first time Apple and the EU have clashed. In fact, just a couple of days ago, the EU accused Apple of blocking users from finding cheaper app options and hence violating DMA.

Apple argues that the DMA stifles competition, while the EU maintains that Apple simply needs to play by its rules. This fight is likely just the beginning of a larger battle over Big Tech regulation between Apple and the European Union.

But honestly, Apple is playing it safe and smart, knowing that most of the Apple Intelligence functionality won’t be released before 2025 anyway, so why not play the victim card?

