Apple Security Chief Ivan Krstic Will Talk at Black Hat 2019

This year the Black Hat 2019 security conference will include a session with Ivan Krstic, head of Apple Security Engineering and Architecture.
Ivan Krstic
The session is Thursday, August 8 from 12:10 to 1:00 PM. Topics that will be discussed include iOS code integrity and Pointer Authentication codes, Mac secure boot with the T2 Security Chip, Find My’s cryptography, and more.
More information can be found on Black Hat’s page.
Further Reading:
[How Apple’s T2 Security Chip Affects Your Disk Storage]
Leave a Reply