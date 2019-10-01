iWork on Mobile Devices Gets Dark Mode

The iWork suite of apps was updated Monday. The latest versions of the apps on mobile devices now have Dark Mode.

Mobile and Mac Version of iWork Updated

The apps now allow editing multiple documents side by side in split view on iPad too. Furthermore, they all gained support for new iOS 13 and iPadOS text editing and navigation gestures. Users can also select multiple objects by pressing Shift or Command on a hardware keyboard. Additionally, the Mac versions of the apps were updated too.

Other improved features included the ability to add accessibility descriptions to audio, video, and drawings and improved accessibility of exported PDFs. The software now supports HEVC-formatted movies too. This allows for reduced file size without a loss in visual quality. iWork is now on version 6.2 on macOS and version 5.2 on iOS.