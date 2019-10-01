‘Words With Friends’ Data Breach Affects 218 Million

A hacker going by the handle ‘Gnosticplayers’ claims to have hacked Words With Friends and accessed a database with over 218 million users. Zynga revealed there was a breach but didn’t disclose a number.

While the investigation is ongoing, we do not believe any financial information was accessed. However, we have identified account login information for certain players of Draw Something and Words With Friendsthat may have been accessed. As a precaution, we have taken steps to protect these users’ accounts from invalid logins. We plan to further notify players as the investigation proceeds.

Words With Friends

Gnosticplayers shared samples of the stolen data to The Hacker News, which includes:

Names

Email addresses

Login IDs

Hashed passwords, SHA1 with salt

Password reset token (if ever requested)

Phone numbers (if provided)

Facebook ID (if connected)

Zynga account ID

Further Reading:

[DoorDash Data Breach Affects 4.9 Million People]

[iWork on Mobile Devices Gets Dark Mode]