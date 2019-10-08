Jamf Has Day-Zero Support macOS Catalina

As macOS Catalina rolled out to users, Apple management tool Jamf announced day-zero support for the updated operating system. It confirmed compatibility and key feature support across its product portfolio.

Jamf Adds New Feature Support

Jamf Pro and School now support Apple’s new User Enrollment framework, which is currently in beta. This allows admins to manage BYOD securely and efficiently. Those products support Enrollment Customization too, allowing the display of things like user agreements or a welcome screen. The company also unveiled a single sign-on extension, reducing the number of times users have to sign-in to third-party software.

Furthermore, Jamf added a new macOS filesystem for its Pro and School products. It said this filesystem is more secure. The new filesystem separates user and data partitions at the system room, the same as in iOS.