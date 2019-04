Over the weekend, JCPenny’s support account on Twitter confirmed it has removed Apple Pay from its retail stores (via 9to5Mac).

JCPenney made the decision to remove Apple Pay for our stores, we apologize for any inconvenience this may have caused. We will definitely forward your feedback regarding this for review. — Ask JCPenney (@askjcp) April 20, 2019

The company didn’t directly say why support for Apple Pay has been removed. But now it joins other Apple unfriendly stores like Walmart.

