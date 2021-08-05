The Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) is forming an initiative called the Joint Cyber Defense Collaborative along with certain private sector companies (via WSJ).

JCDC

The program aims to help stop ransomware and other cyberattacks on cloud computing providers. Improvements in defense planning and information sharing between the government and private companies is the ultimate goal.

The U.S. has seen several ransomware attacks against infrastructure companies in the past few months. In May, Colonial Pipeline was under attack and a hacking group suspended its operations with ransomware.

In response to that, DHS set up a Security Directive to require critical pipeline owners and operators to report confirmed and potential cybersecurity incidents to the CISA.

Then in July, cloud provider Kaseya was attacked by Russia-linked group REvil. Now DHS wants all cloud providers and security firms to engage in a similar security directive. Participants include Google, Amazon, Microsoft, FireEye, Palo Alto Networks, AT&T, Verizon, Lumen Technologies, and CrowdStrike Holdings.