Just Like EU, Vision Pro Won’t Be Getting Apple Intelligence This Year

Apple Intelligence, which can lead to an iPhone sales surge according to analysts, seems to be on the horizon for Apple Vision Pro, but not this year.

The Vision Pro won’t have Apple Intelligence features at launch despite having specs with an M2 processor and 16GB of RAM. Bloomberg’s report says the challenge might lie in adapting the software for a mixed reality user experience.

I’m told that Apple is actively working on bringing the features to the device, but it won’t happen this year. From a technology standpoint, the headset has more than enough memory (16 gigabytes) to run the technology. And the features, including notification prioritization, writing tools, an OpenAI chatbot and the new Siri, make sense for the headset — especially if Apple continues to position the Vision Pro as a device for getting work done and handling computer tasks. – Mark Gurman

But when you look at it, Apple Intelligence’s focus on productivity perfectly goes hand in hand with the headset’s purpose, at least to me. Additionally, the report claims Apple is actively working on bringing the feature to the headset, possibly as early as 2025. And the very next year, Apple plans to launch AirPods with a built-in camera.

However, Vision Pro isn’t alone; it’s been revealed that Apple is blocking the release of several new features in the EU because of concerns about the bloc’s Digital Markets Act (DMA). Apple claims that the DMA could force them to weaken the security of their products and services.

Among the blocked features are: