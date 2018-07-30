Leaked Photos Show Apple’s 6.1-inch LCD iPhone and 6.5-inch iPhone X Plus

Prolific device leaker Ben Geskin posted what he says are photos of the 2018 iPhone lineup on his Twitter account over the weekend. The photos show dummy models for the 6.5-inch iPhone X Plus, and the 6.1-inch iPhone.

2018 iPhone X Plus (6.5-inch) and iPhone (6.1-inch) Dummy Models. pic.twitter.com/QrgkT6u0vS — Ben Geskin (@VenyaGeskin1) July 29, 2018

Rumors say Apple has 5.8-inch and 6.5-inch iPhone X models with OLED screens in this fall’s lineup, along with a 6.1-inch iPhone sporting an LCD screen and more budget-conscious price point. The photos Geskin posted seem to back that up.

Dummy models show the overall design of new iPhones without having any functioning components. They come from the supply chain in China, which means Apple still can’t stop new product leaks.

Apple typically introduces its new iPhone models in September. This year, the company is expected to unveil three models with the OLED screen iPhone X lineup available first, and the 6.1-inch LCD screen iPhone following in October.