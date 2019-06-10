Mac Pro: No Confirmed Release Date, September Rumored

Apple said Monday that there is no confirmed release date for the new Mac Pro. It came after rumors circulated that the long-awaited device would become available in September.

‘No Confirmed Release Date’ for Mac Pro

Apple’s homepage showed an image of the updated computer, with the word September behind it (via MacRumors). However, that image disappeared after a short time. It went back to saying “Coming This Fall,” as announced at WWDC last week. The September release date did not appear in the “Keep Me Informed’ overlay either.

However, Apple declined to confirm any released date. A UK spokesperson for the company told TMO that “no release date is confirmed yet on Mac Pro.” Looks like we are going to have to wait just a little longer to order that new device!