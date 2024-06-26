macOS 15 to Reduce Storage Requirements During App Installation

Apple’s upcoming macOS Sequoia (macOS 15) changed the storage requirements for app installations from the Mac App Store.

Previously, macOS required users to have double the free storage space available compared to the final size of the app being downloaded. However, due to this, users used to face challenges with limited storage, specially when trying to install large games that can reach tens or even hundreds of gigabytes in size.

But, starting with macOS Sequoia beta 2, the required free storage space will now more closely match the final app size, with a small additional buffer. Thanks to this change, users should be provided with a better picture of the storage needed for app installations.

“Starting in macOS 15, the App Store no longer needs twice the space free for an initial app download and install. The free space requirement will now be the final install size of the app, plus a small buffer. Developers should consider this change in any messaging they might have around size requirements. (123838124)” Apple

Apple has also notified app developers to update their messaging regarding app storage requirements to reflect this change.

Apple seems to be making a lot of changes when it comes to space related settings and issues as Apple has also announced an increase in app size limits in the latest beta versions of iOS 18 and tvOS 18. This means developers can now create more expansive and feature-rich games and applications without needing to worry about storage constraints on iPhones and Apple TVs.

The macOS Sequoia developer beta is currently ongoing, with a public beta expected in July 2024. The official release is scheduled for fall 2024. Here’s how macOS 15 is different from macOS 14.